The BA.2 variant is now the predominant strain in New Jersey

COURT HOUSE - Covid Act Now is a respected independent Covid tracking site that provides local-level disease intelligence during the pandemic. The site assigns risk levels to states and counties based on a series of measures that are linked to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. 

During the previous two months, when Covid case levels were falling rapidly, Covid Act Now moved its rating for Cape May County to low risk. That changed recently, as the steady growth in the number of confirmed cases led the site to raise its risk level for New Jersey and Cape May County to moderate risk. 

As of May 10, county reports show 335 active community cases, the highest level since early February. That number is likely an undercount since many individuals have resorted to in-home tests, which are never reported to the county Health Department.  

The county is now experiencing an average gain of about 30 new Covid cases per day, which, again, is the highest level since the start of February. 

Hospitalizations remain low, with Cape Regional Medical Center reporting 3 Covid patients, as of May 9. Since the start of April, the county has reported 9 Covid-related deaths. 

