CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with Middle Township Office of Emergency Management, and the American Red Cross are pleased to announce we will be conducting a community shelter exercise at the Martin Luther King Center, 207 North Main Street in Whitesboro at 6:00 P.M.
The exercise will involve aspects of running a shelter. Such as registration, food safety, dormitory set up, and learning how a Red Cross shelter is operated.
The Cape May County Health Department and the Medical Reserve Corps. will be there to educate the public about preparedness and the Medical Reserved Corps.
It is vital we prepare and train to operate shelters for emergencies following a disaster, in order to assist our residents with shelter, food, and assistance. Successful operation of shelters depends on volunteers. Many of our volunteers come from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.
Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) are operated by municipalities in the County. The purpose of the CERT program is to educate people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact our communities. CERT members are trained in areas such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster medical operations, and sheltering.
If you would like more information on C.E.R.T or how to become a volunteer for C.E.R.T. please stop by and say hello. The exercise is open to all of Cape May County residents.
The Shelter exercise will be held at the Martin Luther King Center, 207 North Main Street, Whitesboro, N.J. on July 13, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.
Please R.S.V.P. to 609-600-5066 and let us know you plan to attend. If you don’t want to R.S.V.P. but want to come anyway, please stop by. All are welcome.
