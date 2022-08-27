In this story, Cape May County Board of County Commissioners:
• Heard two Cape Island mayors urge a 25 mph speed limit on county roads.
• Awarded a $9.1 million construction contract for the Cape May City Library in the Franklin Street School.
• Awarded a $252,850 architectural contract for the County Prosecutor's Office.
• Appointed two members to the regional Workforce Development Board.
• Named a new member of the joint Board of Education for the Special Services and Vocational School.
• Voted for a repaving contract of Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
• Traffic "calming" upgrades in Cape May Point were approved.
CREST HAVEN - County roads crowded with low-speed electric vehicles, bicycles and ordinary traffic brought a call for a speed limit of 25 mph.
That's what mayors of two island municipalities asked the county to do on its roads in their communities.
At the Aug. 23 Board of County Commissioners meeting, West Cape May Mayor Carol E. Sabo and Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock cited the reason for their requests: higher traffic volumes.
That means road sharing between low-speed, bicycle, and higher-speed vehicles. It can be a recipe for crashes.
West Cape May has seven county roads; Cape May has eight.
There is a bike lane on Seashore Road in Lower Township from the Cape May Canal bridge. The speed limit there is 40 mph. Once in the borough of West Cape May, there is no lane, and the limit drops to 30 mph.
Sabo cited a bicycle fatality in her borough on May 18, 2019, as part of her reasoning.
Sabo said the borough commissioners passed a resolution on July 27 that urged the county to lower the speed limit on county roads in the municipality.
Both mayors lauded Police Chief Dekon Fashaw for being "proactive" by spearheading safety initiatives at bike rental outlets. Agents do their utmost to promote safety for clients, including advocating that all riders wear helmets.
Making the situation more intense are narrow streets created for horses and buggies. With heavy traffic, that can be dangerous.
Mullock noted a growing number of permanent residents who own and ride low-speed vehicles, but the number increases in summer with vacationers, he said.
"We like to encourage their use; they take up less space on Cape Island," Mullock said of the low-speed vehicles. He added the community was supportive of a lower speed limit.
"It's certainly a seasonal issue," Mullock told the board. "I think 25 would be a great start on the island," he said.
Commissioners took no action in response at the meeting.
Award Contract for Cape May Library
Merrell & Garaguso Inc. of Swedesboro was awarded a $9.1 million construction contract to renovate the historic Franklin Street School into the Cape May branch of the County Library.
The firm had the lowest response out of the five bidders. Bids were opened on July 13.
The firm mentions among its restoration projects the Trenton War Memorial and Hollybush in Glassboro, where, in 1967, a meeting took place between President Lyndon Johnson and Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin.
Before the resolution's passage, the County Library Commission adopted a resolution on July 28, authorizing the award. On Aug. 16, Cape May City Council similarly approved the award.
Prosecutor's Office Contract Awarded
The Collingswood architectural firm of Oliveri, Shousky & Kiss, PA (OSK Design Partners PA) was awarded a $252,850 contract for the County Prosecutor's Office.
The firm was one of seven that submitted proposals since July 6.
Workforce Board Members Named
New members were named to the Cumberland, Salem, Cape May Workforce Development Board.
Jamie P. Moscony of the county Vocational School Board and Emily Paul of the County Chamber of Commerce were appointed to three-year terms from Aug. 23, 2022, to Aug. 22, 2025.
Reed Appointed to School Board
Lauren Reed of Cape May was appointed a member of the Board of Education of the Special Services School District and the Vocational School District for a term that continues until June 30, 2025.
Stagecoach Road to Be Repaved
South State Inc. won a $956,405 contract to repave Stagecoach Road (C.R. 667) from Tuckahoe Road (C.R. 631) to Old Tuckahoe Road (C.R. 662) in Upper Township.
Traffic Calming at the Point
Cape May Point is thought of as a calm, peaceful place. Despite its quiet reputation, the board passed a $451,265 contract to Landberg Construction LLC of Dorothy for traffic calming improvements at the Point.
The firm was the lowest of five bidders who sought to win the contract.
Such improvements are meant to slow drivers who disregard speed limits.