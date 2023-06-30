Block Island Wind Farm.png

An aerial snapshot of the five turbines that make up Ørsted's Block Island wind farm in Rhode Island. Ørsted is the Danish company behind the Ocean Wind 1 project. 

 Provided by Ørsted/File Photo

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to the County Board of Commissioners indicating the Chamber's support of Board Resolution 314-23, which indicated the Board’s opposition to the Orsted Ocean Wind One offshore wind project unless and until the legitimate concerns of local stakeholders were satisfied.

