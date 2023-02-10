CMC Pros Logo

COURT HOUSE - Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Mike Emmer of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announce Cape May County’s involvement in, ARRIVE Together, a pilot program involving ten counties within the State. ARRIVE Together is a co-response program where law enforcement and mental health professionals will respond to calls for service involving individuals suffering from mental health issues.

