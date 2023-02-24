CLERMONT LODGE OVERLOOKING LAKE

An artist's rendering shows the main part of Clermont Lodge, a $65 million to $70 million resort developer John Connors Sr. is proposing. 

 Rendering by DAS Architects

CLERMONT – A proposal for a luxury resort tucked in 30 acres of woods, near the intersection of Routes 9 and 83, in Clermont, cleared its first hurdle on the path to development Feb. 23.

COTTAGES IN THE WOODS CLERMONT LODGE RENDERING

A Clermont Lodge rendering shows cottages in the woods, the most private accommodations the resort would offer. 
CLERMONT LODGE LAKE FROM TRAIL RENDERING

A Clermont Lodge rendering shows the proposed lake that would be constructed on the property, with a trail in the foreground and the lodge, left, one of two event barns, center, and the playhouse, furthest from view, in the background.
CLERMONT LODGE OVERHEAD SHOT

A rendering for Clermont Lodge shows the proposed tavern in the foreground with the lodge, event barns and playhouse in the background. 

