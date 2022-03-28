5ee4d5fe82910.image.jpg

An artist’s rendering of the new Clem Mulligan Sports Complex, which will sit on the same footprint as the old park but will feature considerable upgrades. It is set to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 9.  

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – Lower Township officials provided updates on two park projects that are in the works – Clem Mulligan Sports Complex and Diamond Beach Park.  

A $2.75 million project at Clem Mulligan Sports Complex is nearing completion, with the municipality’s engineer updating Lower Township Council on the park’s progress March 21. Split-rail fencing has been installed around the park, but it is still waiting on a decorative fence, which should arrive in the next few weeks.  

The playground surface material is set to be installed soon, but the weather last week delayed its installation. Security cameras ordered have not yet arrived, but temporary surveillance is in place for the time being.  

The new park will sit on the same footprint as the old park but will feature considerable upgrades, including a regulation Little League field, a soccer/all-purpose field, resurfaced basketball courts, age-specific playgrounds, a lighted walking path, and a new snack bar with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bathrooms. 

The plan is to do a grand opening of the park April 9, with a ribbon-cutting and the municipality’s Easter Egg hunt that day. Township Manager Michael Laffey said the decorative fencing may not be in place in time for that grand opening, but they should be able to do it anyway. Supply chain problems have slowed its arrival, he said. The project was originally estimated for completion in January. 

A separate plan for Diamond Beach Park renovations is in place and will be included in this year’s capital budget, according to Laffey. He said the plan is to start construction at the park soon to avoid supply-chain-related delays, but the project there is not expected to be completed before summer. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments