COURT HOUSE - Three county municipalities have received funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funding is directed toward the modernization of public housing facilities in Ocean City, Wildwood and Cape May.

"It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements," said regional HUD administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel.

The funding from HUD has few restrictions and is generally directed toward conducting renovations on public housing, from new plumbing to roof repairs.

Ocean City received $148,746, Wildwood received $440,519 and Cape May received $207,241.

