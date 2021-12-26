AVALON - The Avalon Planning Board approved a settlement agreement Dec. 14 that will resolve litigation brought by Andrew Buchanan, the previous owner of Circle Pizza on Dune Drive and several lots along 21st Street.
Buchanan announced the sale of Circle Pizza, Big Chancho’s Tacos, Beach Burger, and the Garden of Eat’n in an Aug. 29 Facebook post. The settlement took place in October.
Prior to selling the property, Buchanan appeared before the board seeking approval for a development known as Whispering Woods. Although the overall project did not proceed, Buchanan maintained that he had obtained permits that should still be honored by the borough. He filed suit in Superior Court.
In a Planning Board meeting lasting just under an hour, the board was asked not to rule on a site plan, but rather to accept or reject a settlement the borough had reached with Buchanan and the new owners of the property. Buchanan is still involved as a litigant since he brought the original action.
The settlement presented a modest site plan that involved changes to curbing on Dune Drive and altering fences and vegetation barriers along 21st Street, with the aim of providing five lots of property involved in the site plan with additional parking spaces. As part of the settlement, the borough agreed to stripe the street for five parking spaces on Dune Drive, where there is currently a driveway cutout.
The settlement is based on a commercial site plan with no residential component. Any changes to the site plan in the future would have to go through the normal approval process.
The discussion centered on three documents – a copy of the survey, the site plan and the written settlement agreement itself.
Before the settlement agreement can be filed with the court, it will need the approval of Avalon Borough Council. The governing body indicated it would take up the matter at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.