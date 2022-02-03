editor's pick
Ciavarelli Will Be Next North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief
NORTH WILDWOOD - Bill Ciavarelli will be the next chief of the city's beach patrol, North Wildwood Police Department announced.
Ciavarelli is a 31-year veteran of the beach patrol and was chosen after interviews with "several highly qualified candidates" and advertising the availability, according to the news release.
Ciavarelli has been captain since 2011 under Tony Cavalier who retired as chief in December.
“Chief Ciavarelli has been an asset to the Beach Patrol for the last several decades, serving in every title from lifeguard to Captain,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said in a statement. “I am grateful for all of the highly qualified candidates who shared their vision for the City of North Wildwood Beach Patrol. I am confident that the experience, energy, enthusiasm and passion for the profession that Chief Ciavarelli brings to the job will best serve the Beach Patrol, and the City of North Wildwood.”
