Bill Ciavarelli, in orange, was sworn in as the new North Wildwood Beach Patrol chief at a March 1 CityCouncil meeting.  

 Collin Hall

NORTH WILDWOOD - For the first time in nearly 40 years, North Wildwood has appointed a new beach patrol chief to its ranks.  

Bill Ciavarelli was appointed by Mayor Patrick Rosenello at a March 1 City Council meeting and was unanimously approved by the council. A new beach patrol chief has not been sworn in since 1985. 

Ciavarelli has served on the beach patrol for over 30 years and worked directly with his predecessor, Tony Cavalier. Ciavarelli rose from the rank of lifeguard to chief. The mayor said Ciavarelli was, by far, the most qualified applicant for the position. 

Rosenello said that, before Cavalier retired, he was the longest-serving public official in North Wildwood. Rosenello and the council thanked Cavalier for his service at the March 1 council meeting. 

The meeting room was uncharacteristically full, as the new chief was sworn in. Over 50 members of the public, including many current members of the beach patrol, came to the council meeting to applaud the new chief. 

