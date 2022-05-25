chatterbox.jpg

The historic Chatterbox restaurant in Ocean City.

 Via the Chatterbox Facebook

OCEAN CITY – The iconic Chatterbox has been sold to Bill Bonforte’s investment group, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Bonforte has told The Press that the bright pink exterior and the sign will remain. 

Bonforte and his business partners own the Philadelphia chain Green Eggs Café, a breakfast and lunch spot. The menu at the Chatterbox is expected to change, but for now Bonforte hopes to open the restaurant for limited hours Memorial Day weekend, The Press reported.

For now, the details of the changes coming to the historic restaurant remain elusive. One thing is sure: the historic spot will be open again for Summer 2022.

