WASHINGTON - The CDC altered its Covid guidance for quarantining and socialdistancingAugust 11. While the new guidance applies to all community settings, it will likely have its greatest impact on schools as they start a new academic year.
The CDC no longer recommends that Americans quarantine themselves after close contact with an infected person. Social distancing of at least six feet is also no longer necessary. Isolation is still recommended for those who test positive for the virus.
“We’re in a stronger place as a nation, with more tools – like vaccination, boosters and treatments – to protect ourselves,” the CDC press release states. “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer disrupts our daily lives.”
The new guidance is based in part on the fact that 95% of Americans are now thought to have some form of immunity either from vaccinations or previous infection. The altered guidance essentially underscores changes in behavior already practiced by many Americans.
The guidance may have its most significant impact in school settings where the CDC has dropped its recommendation for “test to stay” after potential exposure, bringing routine testing to an end in many schools.
The CDC has maintained certain recommendations in areas where community levels of transmission are high. The CDC classifies Cape May County as high and recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms and staying up to date on vaccines.
