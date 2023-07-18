Council.jpg

Lower Township Council congratulates former superintendent Joseph Castellucci, fourth from right, on his retirement from Lower Cape May Regional School District, July 17.

 Christopher South

VILLAS – Former Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) School District Superintendent Joseph Castellucci was honored twice at the July 17 Lower Township Council meeting.

Simonsen.jpg

Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st), far left, who is also the athletic director at Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School, presents former LCMR School District Superintendent Joseph Castellucci, third from right, with a certificate honoring him for his retirement in June.   

