Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st), far left, who is also the athletic director at Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School, presents former LCMR School District Superintendent Joseph Castellucci, third from right, with a certificate honoring him for his retirement in June.
VILLAS – Former Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) School District Superintendent Joseph Castellucci was honored twice at the July 17 Lower Township Council meeting.
Mayor Frank Sippel and the rest of the council congratulated Castellucci on his retirement from the school district after serving as superintendent from July 2019 to June 2023. Richard M. Teitelman Middle School Principal Gregory Lasher has assumed the role.
Castellucci began his teaching career in 1985 as a social studies teacher for Marlboro High School in Freehold Regional School District. In 1996, he was appointed the assistant principal of LCMR High School and in January 1997, became principal.
From September 2013 through June 2019, Castellucci served as the director of curriculum and in July 2019, he became the district superintendent, where he served until June 2023.
The proclamation honoring Castellucci also notes that, in 1979, he served as a section chief and senior lifeguard for the City of Cape May.
Sippel and council wished Castellucci happiness in a retirement filled with surfing, guitar playing, and a dream vacation in Costa Rica.
After the township’s commendation, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st), on behalf of the First Legislative District team, including state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (both R-1st), presented Castellucci with a certificate honoring him.
Simonsen, who is the athletic director at LCMR High School, worked under Castellucci as a coach and assistant principal of the middle school. Simonsen also noted that Castellucci served as a coach for the LCMR ice hockey team.
