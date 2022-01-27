CREST HAVEN - Cybersecurity, marine maintenance, veterinary assistant, and several other areas of study could await pupils at the county Technical School District if the second round of a state grant is awarded.
Dr. Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of the combined district, stated the grant would be a "fantastic opportunity for Cape May County."
She briefed the Board of County Commissioners at the Jan. 25 caucus on a Round II Expansion Grant application that Cape Tech's Board of Education plans to submit in February.
Hudanich said the $19.3 million project would require the county's 25% share of $4.8 million; the bulk, $14.5 million, if approved, would come from the state.
Commissioners passed a resolution at their regular meeting approving the amount if the district wins funding.
The money would come from the Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act, passed by voters in November 2018. The act allotted $500 million in state bonding to expand career and technical education.
Tech's boathouse and dock, built in the 1970s, will be rebuilt and raised, as it has been prone to inundation by rising tides, Hudanich said.
The four-year grant would also bolster several present programs, Hudanich noted.
"I am not sure when the awards will be announced," Hudanich told the Herald.
Since Cape Tech is a Choice School, eyeing a larger enrollment, Hudanich said, "We have to be innovative and answer to industry needs."
For that reason, marine maintenance, cybersecurity, and dental and medical assisting, with a nursing home component, veterinary assistant, and electrical studies, are a part of the proposal.
The board's resolution states, "regional employers cannot expand and prosper without a technically trained workforce to fill current job vacancies and expected requirements.
"There is a growing demand for career-focused education, including opportunities that prepare young people for well-paying careers that do not necessarily require a four-year degree."
Grant to Fund Airport Building
A $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration was accepted by commissioners Jan. 25.
The funds will help build a multi-tenant technology building at the hangars, at the Cape May County Airport, in Erma. The county's cost share of $1.98 million will round out the nearly $5 million project.
South State Inc. Wins Contracts
A well-known Bridgeton-based contractor, South State Inc., was awarded two paving contracts by commissioners totaling nearly $12.6 million.
The first contract, for maintenance paving of various county roads, is for $9.5 million. The money will come from bond ordinances in 2018 and 2021. The firm's was the lowest responsible bid submitted Jan. 12.
With slightly over $3 million, the next contract will pave Ocean Drive (County Road 619) in Avalon, from 62nd to 80th streets.
Funds are to be from a 2016 bond ordinance. According to the resolution, South State's was the lowest responsible bid of five packages received Dec. 15, 2021.
Delaware Avenue Shoreline Project
Delaware Avenue (County Road 640), in Cape May, borders Cape May Harbor. It connects Pittsburgh Avenue to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, the Nature Center of Cape May, and Corinthian Yacht Club.
Its shoreline has been eroding. In 2018, the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) agreed to correct the problem.
After reviewing soil conditions, ACE, as project lead agency, recommended that a steel sheeting wall be included in the slope stabilization work. That boosted the cost of the project by $685,125 over the initial $784,875 for a total of $1.47 million.
Commissioners approved the added expenditure.
Burns Renamed to MUA
The board reappointed William G. Burns Jr., of Avalon, for five years as a county Municipal Utilities Authority member. His new term will be from Feb. 2 until Feb. 1, 2027. Burns is one of seven authority members.
Dance, Dance, Dance
Commissioners took a few moments from the 4:30 p.m. meeting to recognize young Irish dancers, Luke Sooy and Teagan Emmer. The youngsters plan to represent the U.S. when they compete for the Irish
Dance World Championship, scheduled for April, in Belfast, Ireland.
