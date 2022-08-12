Cape Regional 5.jpg

A press conference was held on the grounds of Cape Regional Medical Center Aug. 11 to announce a grant that will be used to purchase equipment to treat Covid and improve radiology testing and diagnosing. Participating, from left, were Dr. Richard Nussey, head of the Emergency Department at Cape Regional Health System; Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation; U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez; Jane Asselta, New Jersey state director, Rural Development, USDA; and Joaquin Altoro, administrator, Rural Housing Services, USDA.

COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center received a $989,300 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Rural Health Care (ERHC) grant to purchase equipment to outfit nine Covid treatment bays with a negative pressure unit air handling system and dedicated radiology equipment.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, left, and Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation, right, look over plans for a new 20,000-square-foot radiology area that is part of Cape Regional Medical Center’s expansion program Aug. 11. Menendez announced a new grant for the medical center, which hopes to open the expanded area in early 2024.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, which sets national health policy. He announced a grant for Cape Regional Medical Center, which will be used for equipment to fight Covid, as well as improve diagnostics and testing Aug. 11.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, left, listens as Dr. Richard Nussey, head of the Emergency Department at Cape Regional Health System, right, explains how a $989,300 grant will be used to purchase equipment for Covid treatment and expand the radiology department Aug. 11.
Joaquin Altoro, administrator, Rural Housing Services, USDA, said his organization provides loans, grants, and technical assistance to build critical infrastructure in rural places and small towns Aug. 11.

