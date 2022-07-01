TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital funding distributions. This is part of over $794 million in hospital funding provided in the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by Governor Murphy on Thursday.
Cape Regional Medical Center was the recipient of $78,419 in Charity Care funding.
That funding is used to support free or reduced cost hospital care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. The distribution of charity care is primarily based on the uncompensated care provided by each hospital.
“The Department recognizes the continued efforts of New Jersey’s hospitals to provide care to our uninsured residents at no cost, in spite of staffing challenges and the need to respond to ongoing COVID-19 challenges,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The hospitals have continued to provide high quality of care to the state’s most vulnerable citizens through the Charity Care Program and continue to train the state’s next generation of doctors through the Graduate Medical Education funding.”
NJDOH also continues to support Graduate Medical Education funding, providing $218 million to all teaching hospitals and $24 million in additional funding to the 14 hospitals that serve the greatest proportion of individuals enrolled in New Jersey Medicaid. Cape Regional Medical Center did not receive any funding in this category.
The State also continues its commitment to improving maternal outcomes and connections to behavioral health care by dedicating $210 million to the Quality Improvement Program in FY2023. All acute care hospitals are eligible to participate in this program. Cape Regional Medical Center did not receive any funding in this category either.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.