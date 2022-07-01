Cape Regional Google Pic

Cape Regional Medical Center, the largest healthcare center in the county.

 Courtesy Google

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital funding distributions. This is part of over $794 million in hospital funding provided in the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by Governor Murphy on Thursday.

Cape Regional Medical Center was the recipient of $78,419 in Charity Care funding.

That funding is used to support free or reduced cost hospital care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. The distribution of charity care is primarily based on the uncompensated care provided by each hospital.

“The Department recognizes the continued efforts of New Jersey’s hospitals to provide care to our uninsured residents at no cost, in spite of staffing challenges and the need to respond to ongoing COVID-19 challenges,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The hospitals have continued to provide high quality of care to the state’s most vulnerable citizens through the Charity Care Program and continue to train the state’s next generation of doctors through the Graduate Medical Education funding.”

NJDOH also continues to support Graduate Medical Education funding, providing $218 million to all teaching hospitals and $24 million in additional funding to the 14 hospitals that serve the greatest proportion of individuals enrolled in New Jersey Medicaid. Cape Regional Medical Center did not receive any funding in this category.

The State also continues its commitment to improving maternal outcomes and connections to behavioral health care by dedicating $210 million to the Quality Improvement Program in FY2023. All acute care hospitals are eligible to participate in this program. Cape Regional Medical Center did not receive any funding in this category either.

