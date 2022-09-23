CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – The city’s chief finance officer (CFO) Neil Young gave the governing body a year-to-date financial report Sept. 20. The report, which extended through the end of August, gave evidence of a very successful summer season. Occupancy tax revenue, mercantile license fees, construction revenue and beach tag sales were all up over what was already a successful 2021 year. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments