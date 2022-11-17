CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance Nov. 15 that would prohibit exhibition driving in the city. The ordinance is part of a county-wide effort to address the dangerous behavior seen at a recent unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood that claimed two lives in late September.

