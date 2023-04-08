Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – Cape May City Council took another step on the road to investing public funds in the New Jersey Asset & Rebate Management (NJ/ARM) Program April 4.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments