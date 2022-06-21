Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 9.14.39 AM.png

The five newly sworn in officers pose for a picture in front of the Cape May city hall June 15.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – The Cape May Police Department officially welcomed five new officers to their family June 15. John Mihal, Vincent Short, Stephen Scheer, Hayden Denham and Andrew Gluckman were sworn in as full-time patrolmen on the front lawn of city hall in front of their family, friends and new colleagues. 

Police Chief Dekon Fashaw welcomed all with encouraging words for the new officers and their supportive families.

“The addition of these new officers strengthens the Cape May Police Department during its rebuild and revitalization moving forward. I’m very proud of the men and women of this department and proud to stand beside them and work together daily in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point,” said Chief Fashaw.

City Manager Michael Voll administered the oaths of office with Mayor Zack Mullock serving as witness.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments