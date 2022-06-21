CAPE MAY – The Cape May Police Department officially welcomed five new officers to their family June 15. John Mihal, Vincent Short, Stephen Scheer, Hayden Denham and Andrew Gluckman were sworn in as full-time patrolmen on the front lawn of city hall in front of their family, friends and new colleagues.
Police Chief Dekon Fashaw welcomed all with encouraging words for the new officers and their supportive families.
“The addition of these new officers strengthens the Cape May Police Department during its rebuild and revitalization moving forward. I’m very proud of the men and women of this department and proud to stand beside them and work together daily in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point,” said Chief Fashaw.
City Manager Michael Voll administered the oaths of office with Mayor Zack Mullock serving as witness.
