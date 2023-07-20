Fire Truck Stock Image
insertcrysis/Shutterstock.com

CAPE MAY and STONE HARBOR - Both Stone Harbor and Cape May held governing body meetings July 18. In both meetings, actions were taken to allow for the capital purchase of new fire trucks for the combination career and volunteer fire departments that support the two municipalities. 

