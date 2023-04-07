CAPE MAY - City Council held a closed session prior to its public meeting April 4.
One item on the closed session agenda was an update on the “COAH trust fund matter.” The phrase references the controversial use of affordable housing trust fund monies for employee bonuses to six individuals in 2020 by then-City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr.
The city has promised to recover the funds. So far, the only publicly discussed resolution regarding the funds was city approval to allow Deputy City Manager Louis Belasco to repay the more than $17,000 in bonus money he received from the trust fund by using deductions for accumulated earned leave.
When former Chief Financial Officer Neil Young left to take a position in Middle Township, Mayor Zack Mullock told the Herald that Young would not receive a cash payout of his accumulated leave and those funds, which the city would normally have paid to Young, would be used to offset the bonus monies paid to him in 2020.
The public is left to assume that both of those actions took place as described because there has been no public accounting of the status of the recovered funds.
The issue was raised at the April 4 council meeting when resident Jules Rauch used the public comment period to inquire about the closed session and any status that might be available to the public on the trust fund issue. City Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz spoke for a silent council, saying the issue “has not been buried.” He added that “recovery efforts are ongoing.” No details were provided.
This comment comes close to 2.5 years after the bonus payments were made and well over two years after the current administration discovered that the trust fund monies had been used.
Mullock has expressed frustration that this issue continues to come up in meetings and in the press. He said in January that the city was handed this issue by the previous administration and is doing all that it can. He also said that the reality is that not all problems can be resolved.
