20 mph sign

Cape May's council has reduced the speed on certain roads to 20 miles per hour.

CAPE MAY - City council adopted an ordinance change Oct. 4 that sets a maximum speed of 20 mph on all municipal roads within the city limits. The change takes effect 20 days from the passage of the ordinance.

