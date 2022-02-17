CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - At its Feb. 15 meeting, Cape May City Council introduced an ordinance amendment that will end the sale of the city’s unique three-day beach tag. Visitors will now have the more common assortment of daily, weekly, and seasonal tags from which to select. 

The change is being made based on the recommendation of the beach tag supervisor, who argued that the remaining tag options are more consistent with how visitors choose to visit the city. 

The proposed ordinance change also alters the dates for weekly tags from Saturday through Saturday to Friday through Friday. 

A public hearing and vote on the adoption of the ordinance amendment will be held at the March 15 council meeting. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments