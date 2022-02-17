Windy with rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
CAPE MAY - At its Feb. 15 meeting, Cape May City Council introduced an ordinance amendment that will end the sale of the city’s unique three-day beach tag. Visitors will now have the more common assortment of daily,weekly,and seasonal tags from which to select.
The change is being made based on the recommendation of the beach tag supervisor, who argued that the remaining tag options are more consistent with how visitors choose to visit the city.
The proposed ordinance change also alters the dates for weekly tags from Saturday through Saturday to Friday through Friday.
A public hearing and vote on the adoption of the ordinance amendment will be held at the March 15 council meeting.
