CAPE MAY - Cape May Resident Dr. Scott Maslow used public comment at the Feb. 15 City Council meeting to urge the governing body to “revisit and revise” two areas of the city’s municipal building code.
Maslow was speaking from a recent experience at the city’s Planning Board, which was considering a request for extension of existing permits for the controversial Jetty Motel plans.
Maslow pointed to a legal opinion from the Planning Board attorney Richard King Jr., in which King stated that the city’s ordinance requiring any request for an extension to be filed before the expiration of the original permits.
Maslow indicated that King’s interpretation of state land use law was that a developer could file such a request even after the permits expired. He called this an area of “confusion and ambiguity.”
Maslow even argued that legal opinions he had obtained differed fromKing’s,and he urged the council to seek independent legal review to determine if the city’s stated intent - to have any extension file in a timely manner before permit expiration - could still be maintained.
Maslow’s other concern was the fact that the current municipal code does not require a developer to define accessory use areas with a hotel or model plan for up to 25% of such accessible use area. Maslow called this a “black hole in the code” that allows a developer to evade the controls that come with a matching of intended use to parking availability.
Mayor Zack Mullock agreed that it was an area the council needs to look at.
“If we have a legal opinion from the Planning Board that says our ordinance is not in sync with state law, we have to look at it,” he said.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.