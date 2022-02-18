CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May Resident Dr. Scott Maslow used public comment at the Feb. 15 City Council meeting to urge the governing body to “revisit and revise” two areas of the city’s municipal building code.  

Maslow was speaking from a recent experience at the city’s Planning Board, which was considering a request for extension of existing permits for the controversial Jetty Motel plans. 

Maslow pointed to a legal opinion from the Planning Board attorney Richard King Jr., in which King stated that the city’s ordinance requiring any request for an extension to be filed before the expiration of the original permits.  

Maslow indicated that King’s interpretation of state land use law was that a developer could file such a request even after the permits expired. He called this an area of “confusion and ambiguity.” 

Maslow even argued that legal opinions he had obtained differed from King’s, and he urged the council to seek independent legal review to determine if the city’s stated intent - to have any extension file in a timely manner before permit expiration - could still be maintained. 

Maslow’s other concern was the fact that the current municipal code does not require a developer to define accessory use areas with a hotel or model plan for up to 25% of such accessible use area. Maslow called this a “black hole in the code” that allows a developer to evade the controls that come with a matching of intended use to parking availability. 

Mayor Zack Mullock agreed that it was an area the council needs to look at.  

“If we have a legal opinion from the Planning Board that says our ordinance is not in sync with state law, we have to look at it,” he said. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments