Elaine's

Elaine's Cape May

 Courtesy Google Maps

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Two weeks after the Cape May City Council tabled the approval of the liquor license for Elaine’s on Lafayette Street, the license was renewed without difficulty at the June 20 meeting. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments