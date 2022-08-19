CAPE MAY -At its meeting Aug.16,Cape May City Council continued to discuss reducing the speedlimit to at least 20 miles per hour onmost streets within the city’s jurisdiction.Somecity streets are county roads and city councilhasno direct controlover their speed limits.
Aftertwo yearsof tragic deaths and injuries, especially to bicyclists and pedestrians, city council members spoke of the lower riskof injurylikely at reduced speeds.They cited scientific evidence thatshowsthatas speed lowers,car impacts becomerapidlyless deadly.
One study by the AAASafety Foundationfoundthat a pedestrian struckby a driver travelling at 20 miles per hour has a 93% chance of survival.As speeds increase,the likelihood of survival plummets.
Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan called for greater enforcementofthe speed limits that already exist. Police ChiefDekon Fashaw countered that his relatively small department does all that it can given the many calls for service it must respond to when the city’s population explodes during the summer season.
Mayor ZackMullock said that a high percentage of driversobeyposted speedsand would voluntarily comply ifthe speed limit is lowered. “The lower speed limit would add just a minute or two to the time needed tocross from point A to point B,” Mullock said. He added that thetown was not built for the automobile traffic it experiences in the summer months.
“We have encouraged people to bike and walk in the city,” Mullock said. “We need to make that experienceassafeas possible.”
Although theitem was discussed,no formal action was taken.
