20 mph sign

Cape May's council discussed reducing the speed on certain roads to "at least" 20 miles per hour.

 Karen Roach / Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - At its meeting Aug. 16, Cape May City Council continued to discuss reducing the speedlimit to at least 20 miles per hour on most streets within the city’s jurisdiction. Some city streets are county roads and city council has no direct control over their speed limits.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments