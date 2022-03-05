CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - A late addition to the Cape May City Council agenda March 1 was a resolution approving a union agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters.  

Mayor Zack Mullock praised the agreement and noted that it represented the sixth union contract successfully negotiated by the city in the 14 months since the new city administration took office. He was openly critical of the previous administration of Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear for leaving expired labor contracts unresolved. 

No details of the contract were provided, but Mullock said it offered a substantial increase in the first-year pay, a pay level that had remained stagnant for years. The contract also accommodates backpay of pay increases for current firefighters to the date of the previous contract’s expiration. 

“It is important that Cape May continue to attract the best possible people as firefighters,” Mullock said. 

 

