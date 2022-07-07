Renovated Cape May City Library Officially Reopens
CAPE MAY - At its July 5 meeting, Cape May City Council agreed on two new task forces to look into increased safety measures on the city’s busy streets and the future of the existing library building. 

Motivated, in part, by another serious accident involving a bicyclist over the Fourth of July weekend, council members agreed that a fresh look at potential additional safety measures for travel on city streets was warranted. Councilman Mike Yeager agreed to pull the effort together. 

Part of the discussion focused on the many types of vehicles that share the city streets, from e-bikes and scooters to golf carts, automobiles, and delivery trucks. With parking at a premium, many of those streets have narrow traffic lanes.  

The council also discussed the possible lowering of speed limits on streets within the city’s jurisdiction. The default speed on many of the city’s streets is 25 mph. Traffic studies will be needed before any change in speed limits can be made. Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan also argued for greater enforcement of existing limits. 

Council member Lorraine Baldwin agreed to define the duties of another potential task force aimed at exploring the future use of the existing city library on Ocean Street. The building and land are city property. Baldwin suggested it was time to consider the future use of the space since construction will begin soon on the new library location in the historic Franklin Street School. 

