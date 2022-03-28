The,Railway,Track,In,A,Misty,Morning.,A,Lot,Of
CAPE MAY – Old railroad tracks no longer used by trains need to go, Cape May officials reportedly said at a recent City Council meeting. But the decision to remove them is out of their hands. 

The tracks, which once took passengers from Philadelphia to the historic shore point, haven’t been used for a regular passenger rail service since the 1980’s, the Press of Atlantic City reported

Last summer the tracks, which are owned by NJ Transit, were reportedly used by a tour company for four-wheel rail bikes that passengers peddled. That company plans to return this summer, according to the Press. 

City engineer Vince Orlando told council that the city, the state Department of Transportation and NJ Transit have been in talks about what to do with the tracks, but those agencies were “emphatic” the tracks remain, Orlando reportedly said. 

City manager Mike Voll said that’s “ludicrous,” according to the Press. 

Orlando even reportedly said the state agencies expressed interest in installing a crossing, complete with lights and gates, which would cost the city hundreds of thousands.  

According to the Press, Voll said that the swing bridge used to carry the trains over the Cape May Canal is inoperable, and will never be repaired, making any future practical rail service an impossibility. 

Council member Shane P. Meier reportedly agreed and suggested the rails might be unsafe. Councilwoman Lorraine Baldwin reportedly said she walked the tracks and there are areas they are undermined by erosion. 

There is renewed interest in addressing the rails as the city plans to renovate its welcome center, which used to be the train station. 

