Abandoned,Boat
Johann Knox/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - City council introduced an ordinance Sept. 20 that would require registration of any boat moored or docked on a city waterway for 30 days or more. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments