CAPE MAY - Cape May was a pioneer in the use of video technology to promote remote access to its City Council meetings and deliberations of other boards and advisory committees.
A portion of the city’s website allowed members of the public to access video recordings of old meetings, providing a level of detail that formal meeting minutes can never rival.
The city was forced to move on, as the company they dealt with imploded. The new YouTube videos of city meetings are accessible at the same location on the city website, butallthe video recordings of meetings prior to January 2022 are gone.
The City Clerk’s Office will ensure that minutes of previous meetings are uploaded and accessible.
