CAPE MAY - At the March 15 Cape May City Council meeting, an ordinance that would have ended the sale of three-day beach tags failed to gain adoption.
Council members spoke of significant public interest in the issue, leading to a need to reconsider the proposed changes.
The ordinance would have enacted two changes to the current beach tag policy.
It would have ended the sale of three-day tags, which the beach tag office considers difficult to administer. Cape May is the only beach community in the county with three-day tags. Council heard a report that the city sold almost 30,000 of the three-day tags in 2021.
The second change in the ordinance would've moved the weekly tags from a Saturday-to-Saturday time to one beginning and ending on Fridays.
The defeat of the ordinance means that the city’s existing policies, including Saturday-to-Saturday weekly tags and the availability of the three-day tag, remain in place. It is unclear if the council will attempt a revision of the defeated ordinance this year, given the fast-approaching start of summer.
