CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - At the March 15 Cape May City Council meeting, an ordinance that would have ended the sale of three-day beach tags failed to gain adoption.  

Council members spoke of significant public interest in the issue, leading to a need to reconsider the proposed changes. 

The ordinance would have enacted two changes to the current beach tag policy. 

It would have ended the sale of three-day tags, which the beach tag office considers difficult to administer. Cape May is the only beach community in the county with three-day tags. Council heard a report that the city sold almost 30,000 of the three-day tags in 2021. 

The second change in the ordinance would've moved the weekly tags from a Saturday-to-Saturday time to one beginning and ending on Fridays. 

The defeat of the ordinance means that the city’s existing policies, including Saturday-to-Saturday weekly tags and the availability of the three-day tag, remain in place. It is unclear if the council will attempt a revision of the defeated ordinance this year, given the fast-approaching start of summer. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments