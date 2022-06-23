CAPE MAY - At a City Council meeting June 21, the governing body approved a pay raise for starting lifeguards, increasing pay from $12 to $15 per hour.
It is the latest move in the countywide competition for lifeguards. One after the other, county municipalities have been restructuring the pay scale for their beach patrols, as they all try to maintain adequate numbers from a shrinking pool of applicants.
City Manager Mike Voll reported that the city is guarding 16 beaches but remains “about 10short” of being fully staffed. Voll said he hoped the increase in the starting wage would help.
Earlier the same day, Stone Harbor Beach Patrol Capt. SandyBosaccotold Borough Council that the borough was fully staffed. This follows two years of pay scale adjustments that moved the borough to a strong competitive position.
A starting guard with no experience now receives $155 per day in Stone Harbor, with an increase to $205 per day after Aug. 15, an added incentive to retain guards late in the season.
Stone Harbor is also moving ahead with plans for an after-hour rescue program, which would have four lifeguards on duty in the Beach Patrol building ready to respond to after-hours emergencies until 7:30 p.m. The new program will force the borough to make an emergency appropriation of $25,000 to supplement the Beach Patrol budget.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.