CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council introduced its $22.1 million 2022 municipal budget March 15.  

The budget calls for no local purpose tax increase. The budget anticipates $11.4 million in revenues from sources other than taxation.  

The $10.6 million expected from local taxes makes the budget dependent on taxation for only 48% of its revenue. The anticipated revenues include the use of $3.4 million from the city’s surplus of $9.9 million. The surplus used in the budget is expected to be recovered by the end of the fiscal year. 

In addition to the general fund budget, the city has three utilities that operate from funds generated from user fees. The water/sewer utility has a $7.3 million 2022 budget, drawing its revenues largely from water and sewer charges. The beach utility is budgeted at $3.1 million and is funded by the sale of beach tags. The tourism utility operates Convention Hall and receives revenue from events at the hall. 

The budget is expected to come up for adoption at the April 19 council meeting. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments