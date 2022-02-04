CAPE MAY - City Council approved the hiring of a special counsel Feb. 1 to deal with the ongoing controversy surrounding the distribution of Affordable Housing Trust Fund monies as bonuses for several city employees.
By way of a resolution added to the agenda after it became public, the council agreed in a 4-to-1 vote to contract with attorney Vincent Sarubbi, of Archer and Greiner PC, to serve as special counsel in the resolution of the use of funds issue first brought to light in early 2021. Sarubbi served as Camden County prosecutor from July 2002 to March 2006 before joining his present firm.
City resident Jules Rauch urged the council Feb. 1 to move on the issue of recovery of the funds in order to repay them to the trust fund. City Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz took issue with any suggestion that the city has not taken the issue seriously, saying the city has been working to resolve the matter in the “least impactful way” possible.
“It is a complex matter that requires time and care,” Gillin-Schwartz added.
It was Gillin-Schwartz who pointed out Sarubbi’s past role as a prosecutor.
Mayor Zack Mullock said that the council members had been advised to make no comments on the matter given the legal issues involved. He added a summary of actions the city has taken.
“We were handed this,” Mullock said, referring to the fact that the actions involved in the case predated the start of the current council's term.
The only vote against the resolution that authorized the special counsel contract came from Council member Shaine Meier, who, like the other members of the council, was not able to explain his vote due to legal advice to refrain from comment.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.