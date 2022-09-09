61b62c040efaa.image.jpg

A Cape May Water and Sewer Employee explains equipment in the desalination plant in 2019. City council approved the award of an engineering services contract to construct its much-needed new water treatment plant Sept. 6, 2022.

CAPE MAY - City council approved the award of an engineering services contract for its much-needed water treatment plant project Sept. 6. The award went to CME Associates of Middlesex County. CME has been studying the existing water treatment plant and has developed options for its modernization.

