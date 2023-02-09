CAPE MAY - With its long-standing Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Neil Young having moved 10 miles up the Garden State Parkway to accept the same position in Middle Township, Cape May faced the task of selecting a new financial leader for the resort community.
Cape May City Council Feb. 7 voted to appoint Kevin Hanie as temporary CFO for the remainder of 2023. Hanie will also serve as municipal treasurer.
Cape May has a $22 million general fund budget, along with three self-financing utilities, which, together, have $12 million budgeted in 2022.
Mayor Zack Mullock praised Hanie’s drive and work ethic, as well as complimented him on an “impressive” background, citing his education and previous work with the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
A check of Hanie’s LinkedIn page shows that he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Fox School of Business at Temple University in 2020. Hanie was an associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers for two years, ending in October 2022. Hanie was a financial analyst for five months before accepting the position with the city.
Hanie must pursue state certification as a certified municipal finance officer during his year as temporary CFO.
