CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council passed a resolution Jan. 17 that had the effect of dissolving its Municipal Parking Advisory Committee (MPAC).
The resolution represents an attempt by the city to structure its citizen advisory committees for each year depending on city priorities. The form of the resolution states which committees will continue in the coming year. The effect is to dissolve those committees that are not continued.
Several members of the parking committee used public comment to urge the council to keep the parking committee working. Committee member James Testa said his reaction was “bordering on shock” when he saw that the MPAC would not be continued.
The committee had been reconstituted in 2022 after a period of inactivity. The members were charged with the development of a comprehensive transportation plan for the city, a charge many of them said they were close to fulfilling.
Stacy Sheehan, who decided to step down from her position as council member and deputy mayor, was the committee champion on the council. She took to the podium at the Jan. 17 meeting to join those who urged that it not be dissolved.
Mayor Zack Mullock said the council wanted more time to reevaluate the committee’s focus.
“We want to be sure the focus is where it should be,” Mullock said.
Council member Shaine Meier voted against the resolution after failing to gain a second for his motion to amend it and continue the MPAC for 2023. The resolution passed 4-to-1.
Three advisory committees were continued for 2023. They are the committees on beach safety, bicycles and pedestrians, and taxation and revenue.
