COURT HOUSE - Cape May County will perform its annual test of the Code Red system on June 2 between 10 A.M. and Noon.
The program is a Reverse 911 system to notify residents in the event of a major storm or disaster. There are more than 140,000 contacts that have signed up for the system between phone calls, text messages, and emails.
The Code Red system is used by County officials if an evacuation is required prior to a major storm event.
“The test has always worked well, but we never take a chance when it comes to emergency preparedness, so we want to perform the test every year to make sure everything is working the way it should,” stated Marty Pagliughi, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management.
An ad campaign will take place along with a public awareness campaign to ensure that residents know this is a test and there should be no concern that there is a real emergency when the test happens. The message will make it clear that a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place.
If residents or visitors want to self-register for Code Red alerts, they can do so on the emergency management website for Cape May County at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cell phone numbers, and email addresses.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.