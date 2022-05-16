coastal evacuation route
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County will perform its annual test of the Code Red system on June 2 between 10 A.M. and Noon.

The program is a Reverse 911 system to notify residents in the event of a major storm or disaster. There are more than 140,000 contacts that have signed up for the system between phone calls, text messages, and emails. 

The Code Red system is used by County officials if an evacuation is required prior to a major storm event. 

“The test has always worked well, but we never take a chance when it comes to emergency preparedness, so we want to perform the test every year to make sure everything is working the way it should,” stated Marty Pagliughi, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management. 

An ad campaign will take place along with a public awareness campaign to ensure that residents know this is a test and there should be no concern that there is a real emergency when the test happens. The message will make it clear that a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place.

If residents or visitors want to self-register for Code Red alerts, they can do so on the emergency management website for Cape May County at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cell phone numbers, and email addresses.

