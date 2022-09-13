NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – At the county’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Cape May County Administration Building, the repeated message was to remember those who died Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who respond to emergencies every day.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments