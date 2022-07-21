CAPE MAY - A seemingly routine resolution on the July 19 Cape May City Council agenda would have authorized the county to proceed with the award of a contract for the renovation and restoration of the historic Franklin Street School building as a future branch of the county library system.
The resolution was tabled because the bidding process, which thecuntyis managing, is not yet complete. The public heard that bids for the project are likely in the range of $9.1 million, although no number is yet final.
The city has already approved a bond issue for up to $2 million for its share of the project, with similar commitments made by the county and library system.
Mayor Zack Mullock reminded the public that the city received a grant in the amount of $3.4 million, along with two smaller grants that total approximately $1 million. Mullock’s point was that the money exists to cover a more expensive project should that turn out to be the case.
It is also expected that the county is looking at potential changes to the parameters of the bid in ways that might lower the estimated cost.
The city is expecting a visit from County Administrator Kevin Lare at a closed session of council prior to the next public meeting Aug. 2.
