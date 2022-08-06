6025451c1acc3.image.jpg

The pond at Kiwanis Park in Cape May

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - At its Aug. 2 meeting, Cape May City Council saw a presentation by landscape architect Nichol Welsh, of Engineering Design Associates, on plans for a project at Kiwanis Park.  

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments