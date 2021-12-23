cape may city council Christmas

Cape May City Council Dec. 7, before switching to the virtual format.

 Screenshot

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The rapid spike in new Covid cases in Cape May County led Cape May City Council to return to a virtual Zoom meeting format Dec. 21.  

A four-member council, with Councilman Shaine Meier absent, met each other virtually, from their own homes. 

Just as some governing bodies in the county have returned to fully open municipal halls and unmasked meetings, Cape May took precautions.  

Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock was himself recovering from a bout with Covid. Mullock has been in quarantine with what he called a “not so bad” case. In a text the day before the council meeting, he signaled, “I’m good to go.” 

Still, caution led the council to a virtual format, as the case count continues to rise. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments