CAPE MAY – Cape May Police Department was commended for its work on a case that culminated in the arrest of Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, who is being accused of murdering her 11-year-son in Horsham, Pennsylvania.
Anaffidavitof probable cause thataccompaniedthe criminal complaint against DiRienzo-Whitehead said she told police she strangled her sleeping son with her husband's belt and then drove her SUV to Cape May, where sheattemptedto drive into the ocean in the early morning hoursof April 11until the vehicle would no longer run.
She then told police she walked to Wildwood Crest, where she was picked up by Wildwood Crest police.
Cape May police responded to DiRienzo-Whitehead’sabandoned vehicle atthe CoveBeach, even before reports were issued about the murder.
Fast and efficient work by the Cape May police, whoimmediatelyconcluded the abandoned vehicle was not the result of a random DWI, potentially averted even more tragedy, as DiRienzo-Whitehead wasidentified, cooperationestablishedwith police in Pennsylvania, and DiRienzo-Whitehead's location in Wildwood Crest determined.
Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael Voll, along with other members of Cape May City Council,recognizedthe police department at the same meeting in which they adopted a budget that added two full-time officers to the forceApril 18.
Cape May policeprovideservices to the city and its two neighboring municipalities of West Cape May and Cape May Point.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.