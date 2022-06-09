City of Cape May Logo

CAPE MAY – Governor Murphy’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget gives 92.5% more state aid than last year to the City of Cape May, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

A spokesperson for the Governor, Madison Verdone, told The Press that Cape May would receive $3.7 million in K-12 aid and $446,318 for pre-K support.

Murphy’s proposed budget, as released in March, included a dramatic increase in school spending. K-12 spending was increased by $650 million in the proposed budget, with an increase of $68 million for preschool funding.

