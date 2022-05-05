Cape May Beach Patrol Rowboat - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council authorized a contract with Stockton University’s Coastal Research Center (CRC) for additional beachfront slope surveying May 3.  

The proposal from the CRC will involve a slope survey at 10 locations. Cape May's beaches are part of an ongoing federal effort of periodic measurement and replenishment. 

The city’s resolution states that the city is concerned to have as much information as possible concerning the impact of federally constructed jetties and mitigation efforts to “plan responsibly for the future and evaluate areas of potential improvement.”  

The slope of the city’s beaches has been a subject of ongoing concern from a beach maintenance and safety perspective. 

Data from the surveys will allow the CRC to “calculate the beachface slope existing at the time of the survey between the set-dry line on the beach from the last high tide and mean low water line.”  

The CRC proposal details six separate tasks for an overall not-to-exceed total of $22,957. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments