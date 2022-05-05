CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council adopted an ordinance that amends parts of the city code regarding outdoor dining May 3.
Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz explained that the intent of the ordinance was to streamline the process by which restaurants could gain approval for outdoor dining arrangements that do not require conventional site plan review and approval.
Plans for the outdoor space cannot, among other requirements, remove parking spacesandprovide appropriate circulationpaths.Theyare required to remain within the seating limits for the establishment.
This ordinance is aimed at restaurants that are not covered by the patio permit process available to establishments on the Washington Street Mall.
The ordinance sets 9:30 p.m. as the time for last seating of customers, allows the establishment to seek approval for use of the public right of way under appropriate circumstances, and cannot be used for outdoor bars.
The new regulations seek to support popular alfresco dining options. The new regulations do not impact any establishment that has received site plan approval for outdoor dining. Those businesses may continue to operate in accordance with their approved site plans.
Under the ordinance, the zoning officer, in consultation with other city officials, makes the determination if an applicant is granted an outdoor dining license.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.