CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council adopted an ordinance that amends parts of the city code regarding outdoor dining May 3.  

Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz explained that the intent of the ordinance was to streamline the process by which restaurants could gain approval for outdoor dining arrangements that do not require conventional site plan review and approval.

Plans for the outdoor space cannot, among other requirements, remove parking spaces and provide appropriate circulation paths.They are required to remain within the seating limits for the establishment.  

This ordinance is aimed at restaurants that are not covered by the patio permit process available to establishments on the Washington Street Mall. 

The ordinance sets 9:30 p.m. as the time for last seating of customers, allows the establishment to seek approval for use of the public right of way under appropriate circumstances, and cannot be used for outdoor bars. 

The new regulations seek to support popular alfresco dining options. The new regulations do not impact any establishment that has received site plan approval for outdoor dining. Those businesses may continue to operate in accordance with their approved site plans. 

Under the ordinance, the zoning officer, in consultation with other city officials, makes the determination if an applicant is granted an outdoor dining license. 

