CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council adopted a bond ordinance April 19 that authorizes a $5 million bond issue for the design and construction of a new police station.
With a firehouse under construction, this vote moves the city closer to completing its goal of new facilities for both of its major public safety departments.
The night before the ordinance vote, Cape May was host to state officials who conducted a public input meeting on the city’s proposal to swap 4.8 acres of parkland in the environmentally sensitive Sewell Tract for .014 acres of centrally located land at the intersection of St. Johns and Lafayette streets.
The smaller parcel located on easy access roads to the business district, beach and the communities of West Cape May and Cape May Point, is the preferred location for the new police facility.
Although much work is still needed before the funds could beput to usefor construction of a facility, Mayor Zack Mullock explained that the authorization for the bond issue provides greater flexibility if the city sees interest rates moving up.
The council also established a police station task force to guide and advise on the project.
